Grot Spot Britain: Your fly-tipping photos

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Whether it is a bin bag full or a lorry load - whether in a city centre or a country lane, illegal waste is blighting our communities.

An ITV News investigation has revealed fly-tipping is on the rise in some parts of the UK.

Out of 264 councils that responded to a Freedom of Information request, Haringey in London topped a list of 20 councils with the highest number of reports, with almost 40,000.

Outside of London, Manchester was second with 30,386 reported offences, averaging 77 a day.

However, the problem of fly-tipping is not limited big cities, but as your pictures show it is one that is blighting the entire country.

If you have fly-tipping pictures you would like to share with ITV News, send your pictures in to our Facebook page and one of our producers may be in touch.