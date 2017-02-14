Guns N Roses booed after confusing Melbourne with Sydney

Legendary rock band Guns N Roses were booed by fans on Monday night after their 'Not In This Lifetime Tour' reached Melbourne but they confused the city with Sydney.

The group were already nearly an hour late when guitar technician McBob who has been introducing them on to stages around the world during their latest shows shouted 'Sydney' and after a brief pause the fans soon let him know that he had said the wrong place.

The lapse was captured by fan JL Cover and posted on YouTube.