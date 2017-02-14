Harrison Ford 'in near-miss with packed passenger jet after landing in wrong spot'

Harrison Ford narrowly missed striking a packed passenger jet carrying 116 people after getting confused over where he was supposed to land, according to reports.

The Hollywood star, who holds a private pilot license, only just overshot the American Airlines plane after accidentally coming down on a taxiing lane instead of a runway in California, according to NBC News.

He was reportedly then caught on air traffic recordings asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

Ford's famed Star Wars character Han Solo would never be caught making such a basic error.

But it was just the latest in a series of mishaps for the actor, who has previously come to grief while flying his collection of vintage small planes.