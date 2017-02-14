Hugh Jackman has sixth skin cancer removed

Hugh Jackman has revealed he has had his sixth skin cancer removed and urged his fans to stay safe in the sun and wear sunscreen.

The X-Men star posted a photograph on Instagram, showing him with a plaster across his nose.

He told his 9.7 million followers: "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well.

The 48-year-old then reassured fans by saying "looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear!".