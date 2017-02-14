Meningitis petition family 'let down' by government

The petition was one of the most-signed in the history of Parliament's site with over 820,000 people calling for all children to be given the Meningitis B vaccine, Bexsero.

Neil Burdett's daughter Faye died a year ago, her death sparked a nationwide online petition for more children to be given the vaccine.

The father of a two-year-old girl who died from meningitis has accused the government of doing "absolutely nothing" to raise awareness of the disease.

Mr Burdett, 38, said the decision not to extend the vaccine to more age groups was "insulting and devastating".

Ministers have yet to release calculations on how vaccines are deemed to be affordable and have not yet launched a meningitis awareness campaign, promised by a former public health minister.

The government has since refused to make the vaccine more widely available.

They released photographs of their daughter covered in a rash in hospital, to raise awareness of the illness.

Faye Burdett fought meningitis B for 11 days before Mr Burdett and his wife had to make the decision to turn off Faye's life support after the disease led to sepsis.

He said he has heard nothing since appearing before MPs on the Petitions Committee last March.

"The Government is being complacent and we feel badly let down. There is just this massive hole that children are falling into.

"We have been through something so terrible and we thought if we could stop it happening to other families, that's what we wanted to do.

"But since going to Parliament, we've heard nothing."

Mr Burdett and his wife Jenny, 36, spent every day at Faye's hospital bedside.

"She could hear and she could react," Mr Burdett said. "Every morning I would sit with her and she would squeeze my finger.

"Once, she opened her eyes and she looked around. She mouthed the word 'mummy'. We never heard her voice again because of the ventilator."

The couple made the decision to switch off Faye's life support after doctors told them her chance of survival was minimal.

The couple had already signed forms consenting to amputations but knew that sepsis had caused extensive damage to Faye's body.

Mr Burdett said: "Her kidneys weren't working and the list went on and on.

"She had fought so hard. Turning off the machine was the hardest decision we have ever had to make but it was the right thing to do. We've never regretted that decision."

He said: "She was such a happy little girl but that's the thing with meningitis - in the click of a finger, it all changes.

"She loved painting and was very clever for her age, she was so bright and determined", he added.

Mr Burdett said there is an ongoing investigation into the treatment Faye received as she was sent home but returned seven hours later.

Last year, former public health minister Jane Ellison pledged to launch an awareness campaign for parents on the signs of meningitis and the government agreed to release its cost-calculations for vaccines.