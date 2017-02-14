- ITV Report
Met chief calls for public trust in armed police
Britain's most senior police officer is expected to call for "less suspicion and more trust" when officers use firearms.
In his final speech before retiring as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe is due to urge greater public support for gun-carrying policemen and women.
Sir Bernard is also expected to reveal that Scotland Yard deployed officers to incidents involving firearms more than 3,300 times in 2016 without a single shot being fired at a suspect by an officer.
Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute he will raise his concern over armed criminals after almost 700 firearms were recovered in the capital last year.
Following the Paris terror attack in November 2015, Sir Bernard ordered an increase of 600 highly trained specialist marksmen in the capital last August.
His speech is expected to highlight how plans to increase the number of armed officers is on track, with more than 400 extra being trained or selected so far.
He will also warn that there are not enough people wanting to train as armed officers due to the high failure rate in training and fear of spending long periods of time under investigation.
Sir Bernard will also say we cannot afford to "have officers think twice" because they fear the consequences of shooting someone as "that's how they get shot or the public gets hurt or a criminal gets away with a gun".
His remarks come after a Scotland Yard survey published on Monday showed that of the 11,000 staff quizzed, only 6% believe there is an "adequate" quantity of armed officers in the capital.
The research also revealed that 43.6% of respondents said there should be more firearms specialists in the force, but not all officers should be routinely armed.
One in four (26%) said all officers should be routinely armed, while 12% said they would not carry a firearm on duty under any circumstances.
The poll, carried out last month, also indicated strong support for increasing the number who carry Tasers.