Met chief calls for public trust in armed police

Britain's most senior police officer is expected to call for "less suspicion and more trust" when officers use firearms.

In his final speech before retiring as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe is due to urge greater public support for gun-carrying policemen and women.

Sir Bernard is also expected to reveal that Scotland Yard deployed officers to incidents involving firearms more than 3,300 times in 2016 without a single shot being fired at a suspect by an officer.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute he will raise his concern over armed criminals after almost 700 firearms were recovered in the capital last year.

Following the Paris terror attack in November 2015, Sir Bernard ordered an increase of 600 highly trained specialist marksmen in the capital last August.

His speech is expected to highlight how plans to increase the number of armed officers is on track, with more than 400 extra being trained or selected so far.