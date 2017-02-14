- ITV Report
North Korean ambassador summoned to Foreign Office
The British Foreign Office summoned the North Korean ambassador to the UK, Choe II, after the isolated country test-launched a ballistic missile.
Over the weekend, North Korea carried out a test launch of a missile, which travelled around 500km and landed in the Sea of Japan.
The country said the test had been successful, but it violates UN Security Council resolutions.
UN members held an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss how to react to the test, and Japan and the US both condemned the test at the weekend.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the ambassador was told that North Korea must stop its "provocative actions" and take steps to "prioritise the well-being of its own people".
The statement said: "The UK fully supports the UN Security Council’s strong condemnation of North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch.
"Today, in summoning the North Korean Ambassador, we have made clear that the actions of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) were in direct violation of multiple resolutions, are a threat to international security and that such dangerous and destabilising activity must stop.
"We urge North Korea to stop its provocative actions, which threaten international peace and security, and instead re-engage with the international community, and take credible, concrete steps to prioritise the well-being of its own people instead of the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
"The Ambassador was asked to convey this message to Pyongyang in the strongest possible terms."