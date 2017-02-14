North Korean ambassador summoned to Foreign Office

The British Foreign Office summoned the North Korean ambassador to the UK, Choe II, after the isolated country test-launched a ballistic missile.

Over the weekend, North Korea carried out a test launch of a missile, which travelled around 500km and landed in the Sea of Japan.

The country said the test had been successful, but it violates UN Security Council resolutions.

UN members held an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss how to react to the test, and Japan and the US both condemned the test at the weekend.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the ambassador was told that North Korea must stop its "provocative actions" and take steps to "prioritise the well-being of its own people".