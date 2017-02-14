Olympians Laura and Jason Kenny expecting first child

Kenny, who is Britain's most successful female Olympian, posted a picture of two adult bikes and a child's bike on Instagram.

The 24-year-old married six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny in September, and they are now expecting their first child.

The post received thousands of likes and many comments, as they made the news public after their 12-week scan.

Their agent Luke Lloyd-Davies said in a statement to Press Association Sport: "I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.

"They very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already."

Kenny will miss the Six Day Berlin and British Championships events, as well as April's Track World Championships in Hong Kong.