Trump's stance on settlements causes anxiety for Palestinians and Israelis

Palestinians and Israelis are waiting nervously to see how President Trump proceeds with foreign policy - particularly with regards to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Trump has been vocal in his support for the state of Israel, but has recently changed tune and toned down, saying Israel needs to act reasonably.

Half a million Israeli Jews live in the West Bank, in settlements which international laws say are illegal because they are on occupied land.

Israel is continuing to build on these lands despite international condemnation and calls for it to stop.

Palestinians fear that with Israel ramping up settlement building, the window of opportunity for a two-state solution could soon pass.