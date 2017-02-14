- ITV Report
-
Trump's stance on settlements causes anxiety for Palestinians and Israelis
Palestinians and Israelis are waiting nervously to see how President Trump proceeds with foreign policy - particularly with regards to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Trump has been vocal in his support for the state of Israel, but has recently changed tune and toned down, saying Israel needs to act reasonably.
Half a million Israeli Jews live in the West Bank, in settlements which international laws say are illegal because they are on occupied land.
Israel is continuing to build on these lands despite international condemnation and calls for it to stop.
Palestinians fear that with Israel ramping up settlement building, the window of opportunity for a two-state solution could soon pass.
Oded Revivi is a senior representative for Israeli settlers said he is not worried about what Trump said in the past but is focused on getting on Trump's "good side".
"He's entitled to his beliefs," he said. "I understand that America also has a list of interests, also has a list of allies that they need to satisfy, and that's where we differ.
"But we need to study and we need to engage, and we need to get on his better side because it's obvious that if you're not on his good side, you can suffer, and that's what we're going to try an do."
Palestinian legislator Hanan Ashrawi is concerned that there is a "mad rush" to expand settlements and legitimise "land grabs", which threaten the two-state peace process.
She said: "If the viability of the Palestinian state is destroyed, it means we are going to see a perpetuation of the occupation, more lawlessness, more violence, and this will feed more extremism."