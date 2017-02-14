Paul Nuttall: Ukip leader denies his own site's Hillsborough loss claim

Paul Nuttall has rejected an account of Hillsborough written on his personal website in 2011. Credit: PA

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said a claim on his personal website that he lost close personal friends in the Hillsborough disaster is false. Mr Nuttall, who says he attended the fateful FA Cup match, was questioned during a radio interview about his account of the 1989 disaster that claimed 96 lives. He denied writing the claim on his website, telling Liverpool station Radio City Talk: "I haven't put that out, that is wrong." He added: "I haven't lost a close personal friend, I've lost someone who I know." The passage was included in a 2011 entry in which Mr Nuttall called for the Government to release files on Hillsborough.

Some 96 supporters lost their lives in the crushing tragedy at Hillsborough Stadium on April 15, 1989. Credit: PA

He was quoted as writing: "Without them being made public we will never get to the bottom of that appalling tragedy when 96 Liverpool fans including close personal friends of mine lost their lives." Mr Nuttall also hit out at a report in The Guardian which questioned whether he had attended the game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April, 1989. In the interview with radio presenter Dave Easson he compared The Guardian's article to the notorious coverage in The Sun following the Hillsborough disaster. "What's happening to me now, in many ways, is a national newspaper is doing precisely what happened to the people there on the day," he said.

Paul Nuttall said he attended the fateful match with his father and uncles at the age of 12. Credit: PA