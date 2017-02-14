How to get a free Subway sandwich today

If you've been too busy being loved up on Valentine's Day, you might not have realised that people are queuing outside Subway shops like they're going out of fashion.

Subway has chosen the 14th February as "Customer Appreciation Day", where customers can get a free six-inch sandwich if they buy a large drink before 7pm.

Hungry fans have been happily trekking down to their local Subway, some people queuing outside the shop, waiting up to ten minutes to be served.