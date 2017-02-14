- ITV Report
-
Block of flats 'explodes and collapses' in Oxford
Emergency services are treating a number of casualties after a three-storey block of flats was demolished in an explosion.
The blast, on a marina near the Osney Lock area of Oxford, shook the ground and flattened the property.
It is not yet known whether anyone was in the property when it exploded at around 5pm.
People in the area have said on social media that they experienced a "shockwave".
South Central Ambulance Service said: "It is a property that has collapsed and we believe that property contains four flats. There is an ongoing fire.
"We have a number of resources attending because we do not know how many people were in the building at the time."
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with.