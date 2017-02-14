Prue Leith 'to replace Mary Berry' on The Great British Bake Off

Former The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry is set to be replaced by television cook Prue Leith, according to reports.

GBBO, which will controversially move to Channel 4 later this year, has been looking for a co-judge for Paul Hollywood since Berry decided to remain with the BBC.

Leith, 76, a former Great British Menu judge, is expected to be seen as a "like for like" replacement for Berry, 81, The Sun reported.

In a revamped version of the popular baking show - first aired on BBC Two in 2010 - previous hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will also be replaced.

Hollywood, 50, is the only member of the original cast to remain with the programme, whose move in channel caused uproar among fans.