Senior Trump adviser Flynn resigns from role

Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. His departure comes less than a month after Trump's inauguration. In a resignation letter, Flynn said he held numerous calls with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office and gave "incomplete information" about those discussions to Vice President Mike Pence. The vice president, reportedly relying on information from Flynn, had publicly said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy. Flynn later conceded that the issue may have come up.

Michael Flynn had two discussions on Friday with Vice President Pence over the allegations. Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The revelations are the latest destabilising blows to an administration that has already suffered a major legal defeat. Trump on Monday named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser. Kellogg had previously been appointed the National Security Council chief of staff and advised Trump on national security issues during the campaign. The Trump team's account of Flynn's discussions with the Russian envoy changed repeatedly over several weeks. Those included the number of contacts, the dates of those contacts and, the content of the conversations.

Michael Flynn was a loyal supporter of Donald Trump during the campaign. Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It emerged that last month the Justice Department warned that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail as a result of the contradictions between the public depictions of the calls and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on recordings of the conversations. It was unclear when Trump and Pence learned about the Justice Department outreach. The Washington Post was the first to report the communication between former acting attorney general Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, and the Trump White House. The White House had indicated that Flynn's future was in doubt when spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump was "evaluating the situation". Asked whether the president had been aware that Flynn might have discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, Spicer said, "No, absolutely not."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, with retired US Lt Gen Michael Flynn, center left in 2015. Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, file