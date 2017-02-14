Stars urge PM to keep Dubs scheme for child refugees

Syrian refugee children hold hands while walking in the refugee camp of Ritsona, Greece. Credit: AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen

Celebrities and campaigners are calling on the Prime Minister not to end a scheme to bring vulnerable and unaccompanied child refugees to Britain. The government have announced they plan to cap the number of children entering the UK under the scheme to 350. Branding the decision "truly shameful", over 200 figures including Carey Mulligan, Gary Lineker, Keira Knightley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes have signed an open letter to Theresa May. The letter is backed by Help Refugees and Citizen UK's Safe Passage programme. The scheme is named after Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs who himself was a child saved by Sir Nicholas Winton who rescued 669 children virtually single-handed.

Celebrities and campaigners are calling on the Prime Minister not to end the Dubs scheme. Credit: PA

There has been strong criticism of the Government since it announced earlier this month that it will scrap the programme. Although there had been no commitment to any specific number, campaigners and opposition figures have previously called for 3,000 children to be given sanctuary. The Home Office has said the scheme is to close at the end of the financial year due to a lack of places identified for vulnerable child refugees. Josie Naughton, co-founder of Help Refugees, said: "The outpouring of support for the continuation of the Dubs scheme by these well-known figures and the public demonstrates that its closure is at odds with the British values that make this country great." Rabbi Janet Darley, of Citizen UK's Safe Passage programme, warned that "shutting the door on refugee children" could leave them exposed to "people traffickers". On Saturday Lord Dubs delivered a 50,000-signature petition to 10 Downing Street, accusing the Government of a "very shabby cop-out".

Lord Dubs delivered a 50,000-signature petition to Downing Street on Saturday. Credit: PA