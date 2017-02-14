Steam train makes first British trip in 50 years

A traditional locomotive will haul passengers on a scheduled main line service for the first time on Britain's railways in half a century.

The Peppercorn class A1 steam locomotive, Tornado, will pass over the "Roof of England" on the famous Settle to Carlisle line on Tuesday, carrying hundreds of steam enthusiasts.

Leaving from Appleby at 8.25am, the train will make its way through the rugged Eden Valley in Cumbria, across the majestic Ribblehead Viaduct, and over the Yorkshire Dales.

Tornado's journey will be the first for 50 years that a steam train has replaced regular train passenger services.

The initiative, organised by Northern Rail, Network Rail and the Friends of Settle and Carlisle, runs from today until Thursday, running two return journeys each day between Appleby and Skipton.

Rail enthusiasts have already snapped up almost all the reserved seats, around half of the 500 seats on each journey, and queues are expected for the remaining unsold unreserved tickets on the day.