Twitter u-turns on abuse changes after user complaints

Twitter has gone back on a change it implemented to tackle abuse on the platform after users complained that it did not help prevent abuse.

The social media giant announced Monday that it would stop sending notifications to users when they are added to a list by other Twitter users, but people complained that this only hid abuse from view and didn't stop it.

Twitter users can create personalised lists with customised names, a system which some people use to abuse by adding them to lists with offensive titles, which they are then notified about.

The platform decided to remove the notification feature, but was forced to withdraw it just two hours after launch, after hundreds of complaints flooded in.

"We heard your feedback - this was a misstep. We're rolling back the change and we'll keep listening," the Twitter Safety account tweeted.

Twitter has frequently been criticised for its handling of abuse and bullying on the platform, with high-profile users like Stephen Fry quitting the site over it.