Two police officers arrested in drugs swoop

Two serving police officers have been arrested over an alleged conspiracy to steal and supply drugs.

West Midlands Police's counter-corruption unit detained the male constables, aged 47 and 35, in raids on Tuesday morning.

Both officers, based at Perry Barr, were arrested at their homes in connection with conspiracy to steal and to supply drugs and conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office

Five other men and one woman were also arrested as part of the operation, the force added.

A 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Derby and a 28-year-old man from Alum Rock were detained in connection with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to steal and to supply drugs.

A 42-year-old man from Washwood Heath, a 27-year-old man from Alum Rock and a 25-year-old man from Aston were arrested in connection with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

All those arrested are currently being questioned, police added.