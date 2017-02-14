- ITV Report
Undivided: Campaign group compiles list of what Britain's young people want from Brexit
A campaign group has compiled a list of the top 10 demands young people in the UK want from Brexit.
Gathering the views of almost 300,000 13- to 29-year-olds online, campaigners Undivided - made up entirely of young people - will soon present their findings to Parliament.
So what do Britain's younger generations most want from Brexit?
Here are the top 10 demands, according to the votes:
- Continue scientific funding and collaboration with EU partners, ensuring the UK remains a research leader
- Ensure the next generation of young people are not worse off as a result of Britain leaving the EU
- Maintain opportunities for young people to study abroad through ERASMUS
- No restriction on international student numbers - ensuring the brightest young people from around the world study and work in the UK
- Government should actively consult young people about what they want from Brexit and make sure young people are the focus of new laws after we leave the EU
- Ensure Parliament votes on the terms of the Brexit negotiation
- Guarantee the right of NHS workers who are EU citizens to remain in the UK
- Maintain commitments to tackling climate change once the UK leaves the EU
- Protect human rights and employment laws
- Tackle the housing crisis to reduce the cost of living
Undivided was set up in the wake of the EU referendum last June, with their online poll so far having accrued the opinions of over 250,000 young people.
