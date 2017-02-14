Unite union vows to resist any Vauxhall job losses

The Unite union is right to have Valentine's jitters about an General Motors and PSA forming an "expanded relationship". A takeover is on the table, there's not been an official bid yet You can see the appeal of a tie-up, together the companies would account for 1 in 6 cars bought in Europe but the fact that news of the talks has leaked may make a deal harder to do. I've seen an email from the American CEO of General Motors to British workers.

In it Marry Barra tries to reassure. "Agreement is NOT assured," she writes. "Please don't let this become a distraction". The Unite Union is distracted. In fact it's gone apoplectic - accelerating from shock to fury in less than seven seconds. The concern is a takeover would trigger substantial job losses. "Let me be clear, we have no intention off allowing Luton or Ellesemer Port to close," Len McKLuskey, the Unite leader, told ITV News. He wants the government to intervene. The Business Secretary, Greg Clarke, is similarly unsettled.Tonight he called GM's President to "raise concerns". The two men are meeting tomorrow morning to discuss what happens next. The reason for all this anxiety is General Motors European business - which owns the Vauxhalll and Opel brands - has lost money every year for 16-years. In total £15bn since 2000. GM Europe has 12 factories, two in Britain. Just under 4,500 people work in Ellesmere Port and Luton.

The plunge in the value of the pound has left the Vauxhall operation vulnerable. Credit: PA