White House 'should consider disciplinary action' against Kellyanne Conway over Nordstrom

The White House should consider disciplinary action against presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway over her comments about Donald Trump's daughter's clothing line, the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) has said.

A row erupted between the president's family and inner circle and luxury department store chain Nordstrom after the company announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump's fashion line after poor sales.

Appearing on Fox News show "Fox and Friends" in her official role, Ms Conway told viewers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff", adding: "I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody."

Her remarks apepared to violate a regulation by the OGE, which bans staff from endorsing products or companies and also bans them from using public office for private gain of themselves or someone else.

Asked about the incident, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Ms Conway had been "counselled" about her comments.