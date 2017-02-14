- ITV Report
-
White House 'should consider disciplinary action' against Kellyanne Conway over Nordstrom
The White House should consider disciplinary action against presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway over her comments about Donald Trump's daughter's clothing line, the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) has said.
A row erupted between the president's family and inner circle and luxury department store chain Nordstrom after the company announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump's fashion line after poor sales.
Appearing on Fox News show "Fox and Friends" in her official role, Ms Conway told viewers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff", adding: "I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody."
Her remarks apepared to violate a regulation by the OGE, which bans staff from endorsing products or companies and also bans them from using public office for private gain of themselves or someone else.
Asked about the incident, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Ms Conway had been "counselled" about her comments.
But now a letter from the OGE to the president's deputy counsel has suggested further action is warranted.
"There is strong reason to believe that Ms Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct and that disciplinary action is warranted," the letter, from OGE director Walter Shaub said.
After detailing what Ms Conway said on Fox, he added: "I recommend that the White House investigate Ms Conway's actions and consider taking disciplinary action against her."
Mr Shaub asked the White House to notify him of its findings by February 28.
Mr Trump claimed his daughter had been treated unfairly, while Mr Spicer said the company's decision to drop Ivanka's fashion line was a "direct attack" on the president and his policies.
Nordstrum said it made the decision and informed Ivanka in January, before the president was sworn in.