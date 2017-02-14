Wintry weather gives way

A frost free night with temperatures well above freezing but misty low cloud and hill fog will mean a grey, slow start tomorrow morning.

Another batch of rain will sweep in from the southwest and move into northern and central counties - steadier than the rain today.

Eastern areas will escape drier for much of the day.

Most areas will stay disappointingly cloudy with the best of any brighter breaks in the south-west later.

Temperatures up a few degrees on the last few days, and even a little above average for the time of year - but there'll be a lack of sunshine.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast