YouTube star PewDiePie dropped by Disney over anti-Semitic messages in his posts

YouTube's biggest star has been dropped from a partnership with Disney after he repeatedly posted seemingly anti-Semitic jokes and images in his videos.

Swedish comedian Felix Kjellberg, who posts under the name PewDiePie, said he included hate material as a joke but Disney said he had crossed a line and they were no longer willing to work with him.

The YouTuber had gained 53 million followers for videos based around game play and comedy skits in which he cultivated a provocative persona with frequent outbursts and edgy jokes.

However he had recently attracted criticism - and a new following of White Supremacists - after he began to weave in Nazi imagery and and jokes which many saw as anti-Semitic in recent months.

In one film last month, Kjellberg showed two Indian men he paid to hold up a sign that says "Death to all Jews".