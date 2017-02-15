A change from cold to mild

Tonight will be a dry night for many. A colder night in south, with patchy frost and fog. In contrast, winds will strengthen across Scotland and Northern Ireland with outbreaks of showery rain.

Tomorrow we keep a north/south split with showery rain, heavy at times across NW Scotland and Northern Ireland accompanied by strong winds. This rain will edge into Northern England later in the day, but otherwise a fine day for many with the sunshine breaking through after any early fog lifts. The sunshine might spark off the odd shower, but for most it will stay dry and temperatures will be mild too.