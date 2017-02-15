Ashton Kutcher close to tears during child abuse testimony

American actor and human rights campaigner Ashton Kutcher has given an impassioned testimony about efforts to stop child sexual exploitation at a senate hearing in Washington DC.

Kutcher, who is the co-founder of a charity called 'Thorn' which fights child abuse and trafficking using advanced technology, spoke about his first-hand experience of trying to help victims from around the world.

He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, titled 'Ending Modern Slavery: Building on Success', that he had met victims from Russia, India, Mexico and all across the US.

Kutcher added that he had been on FBI raids and "seen things that no person should ever see".

The actor and philanthropist said he was speaking on the issue because he believes every child has "the right to pursue happiness".

Kutcher added that as a father of two young children aged two years old and two months, he has been severely affected by some of the stories he has heard and incidents that he has witnessed.

He was close to tears when recounting watching a video of a young girl who is the same age as his eldest child, who was being raped by an adult American man in Cambodia, but because of her circumstances, she did not realise that what was happening to her was wrong.