Donald Trump: Michael Flynn Russia connection claims 'non-sense'

Donald Trump has said claims of a Russian connection are 'non-sense' Credit: PA

Donald Trump has derided claims that there are Russian connections within his team as "non-sense" (sic), after his national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign over the issue. Flynn was resigned after reports alleged that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and the American public over the content of his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US.

Flynn spoke with Sergey Kislyak multiple times in December just after the Obama administration introduced new sanctions on Russia. He had initially claimed that they did not discuss sanctions, but several intelligence sources spoke to The Washington Post and claimed that he suggested that sanctions would be lifted once Trump was in office.

Michael Flynn was forced to resign over the scandal. Credit: PA

The US president, who often tweets his many grievances with the press, opposition members, and even members of his own party, was responding to other explosive stories about his team's alleged connections to Russians. The New York Times revealed on Tuesday that members of Trump's campaign team had "repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election".

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign.

Trump also accused the "fake news media" of "going crazy" with conspiracy theories, saying that MSNBC and CNN are "unwatchable". He further added that information is being "illegally given" to the New York Times and the Washington Post, "just like Russia".

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia

During the campaign period last year, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks on Twitter for releasing hacked emails passed between Hillary Clinton and her team.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow I hope people are looking at the disgraceful behavior of Hillary Clinton as exposed by WikiLeaks. She is unfit to run.