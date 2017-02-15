Gay Marriage vote: Expect emotion and passion as priorities clash

Activists from the Lesbian and Gay Christian Movement stand outside the General Synod at Church House in London. Credit: PA

Today is in some ways without consequence. No policy is being decided today and nothing irrevocable is happening. But in other ways it is hugely important, once again opening up fault lines in the Church of England. It is a hideously complex constitutional process, and looking for change in the Church of England is like watching paint dry.

But today's debate about the bishops' report comes down to whether the Church's attitude towards same sex relationships - both in the clergy and in the LGBT community generally - is changing fast enough. The LGBT community within and outside the church has been angered by the bishops' report. For them, it doesn’t even start to go far enough. The tone towards LBGT people may have changed, but essentially they believe that the discrimination against them remains with no proposal for same sex marriage, and not enough acceptance of gay clergy.

