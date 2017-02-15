Advertisement

Family pay tribute to 'loving, cheeky' boy killed at Topshop

Kaden Reddick's family said he was an adventurous boy who loved playing in the local woods with his friends. Credit: Family handout

The family of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in an accident in a Topshop store have paid tribute to the "loving, cheeky, energetic boy".

Kaden Reddick died in hospital after an incident involving a display barrier at the shop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading on Monday afternoon.

His family said Kaden was very creative, adventurous and a keen swimmer.

They said the primary school pupil "loved school" and aspired to be a teacher, having "set up his bedroom as a classroom to play with his siblings".

The creative 10-year-old had been due to help make the props for the next school play. Credit: Facebook

"For us the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential," the family said.

"He was looking forward to driving his older brothers moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China. It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things."

The family added: "(His) death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him."

Topshop has since recalled all display stands at tills "as a safety precaution" with "immediate effect" after the fatal incident on what was the first day of half-term.

Kaden Reddick was taken from the Oracle shopping centre to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Well-wishers left flowers and cards outside the Berkshire store, which remained closed on Tuesday as investigations continued.

One card, which was unsigned, read: "RIP little man."

In an earlier statement, Topshop said they were "deeply saddened" by the "horrific accident".

They added: "All our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time."

Below is the full statement from Kaden's family:

Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him.

Kaden loved family holidays, with swimming being his favourite pastime. He was always the first one in any pool or the sea. It didn’t matter how cold it was, he would jump in, trying to get everyone to join him.

Kaden was a very creative boy, who loved school. He was going to be helping with making the props for the next school play, and he had set up his bedroom as a classroom to play with his siblings, labelling his room Strawberry class. He was also adventurous; loving to play outside on his bike, or with his friends in the woods.

For us the saddest part of Kaden’s death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential. He was looking forward to driving his older brothers moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China. It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things.

Kaden will be forever remembered by us; with him looking down from the stars, and us looking up and smiling at all of our loving memories of him. He was much loved by all of his family and friends, and will be hugely missed by his siblings, and everyone else who was touched by his warmth and love.

– Kaden's family