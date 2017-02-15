Family pay tribute to 'loving, cheeky' boy killed at Topshop

Kaden Reddick's family said he was an adventurous boy who loved playing in the local woods with his friends. Credit: Family handout

The family of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in an accident in a Topshop store have paid tribute to the "loving, cheeky, energetic boy". Kaden Reddick died in hospital after an incident involving a display barrier at the shop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading on Monday afternoon. His family said Kaden was very creative, adventurous and a keen swimmer. They said the primary school pupil "loved school" and aspired to be a teacher, having "set up his bedroom as a classroom to play with his siblings".

The creative 10-year-old had been due to help make the props for the next school play. Credit: Facebook

"For us the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential," the family said. "He was looking forward to driving his older brothers moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China. It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things." The family added: "(His) death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him." Topshop has since recalled all display stands at tills "as a safety precaution" with "immediate effect" after the fatal incident on what was the first day of half-term.

Kaden Reddick was taken from the Oracle shopping centre to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Well-wishers left flowers and cards outside the Berkshire store, which remained closed on Tuesday as investigations continued. One card, which was unsigned, read: "RIP little man." In an earlier statement, Topshop said they were "deeply saddened" by the "horrific accident". They added: "All our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time."

Below is the full statement from Kaden's family: