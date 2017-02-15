Flynn's security clearance suspended as Trump struggles to shift Russia narrative

Mike Flynn, President Trump's disgraced former national security adviser, will no longer have access to classified material after having his security clearance suspended.

The decision stemmed from "all the questions" surrounding Mr Flynn's conduct, a spokesperson for the Defense Intelligence Agency told NBC News.

Mr Flynn was forced to resign as national security adviser on Monday in the wake of revelations that he lied to Vice-President Mike Pence and other senior White House officials about secret conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States back in December.

The conversations centered on sanctions imposed by the Obama administration against Russia over its alleged meddling in the presidential election.

The White House revealed on Tuesday that President Trump had known about concerns that Mr Flynn's conduct for weeks before demanding his resignation due to an "erosion of trust".

Just 24 hours later, Mr Trump said Mr Flynn had been treated "very, very unfairly by the media", attributing his downfall to illegal leaks by the intelligence agencies to journalists.

"General Flynn is a wonderful man," he said at a joint press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I think he's been treated very, very unfairly by the media - as I call it, the 'fake media,' in many cases. And I think it's really a sad thing that he was treated so badly."

The president is having little success in shifting the narrative away from his administration's ties to the Kremlin, with some high-profile Republicans now joining Democrats in calling for a wider investigation.