Hate crime reaches record levels after EU referendum

Record levels of hate crime were reported in the aftermath of last year's EU referendum, according to new research.

Three-quarters of police forces in England and Wales recorded their highest number of hate crimes in the three months after June's Brexit vote since records began in April 2012.

In some areas the number of incidents jumped by more than 50%.

A human rights organisation has said the country should prepare for the possibility of further spikes in offences once the Brexit process has begun.

The figures, compiled by the Press Association, show that in the three months ending September 2016 three forces, Metropolitan Police, Greater Manchester, and West Yorkshire recorded over 1,000 hate crimes each.

Only four forces reported a decrease on the previous three months.