Increase in women seeking online abortion pills

A charity is warning that an increasing number of women are turning to illegal abortion pills.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas) said women were risking prosecution by using the pills to induce an abortion, but most were unaware of the risk.

It is illegal to take the pills while pregnant in the UK if medical approval has not been given.

Figures from medicine regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), found that there were 375 abortion pills seized in 2016 compared with just five pills in 2013.

The pills were seized during Operation Pangea where authorities seized the drugs as they were on their way to addresses in England, Scotland and Wales.

Bpas, which provides abortions at its clinics across the country, is calling for abortion to be decriminalised.