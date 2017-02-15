- ITV Report
Kim Jong Nam: Assassination of North Korean leader's half-brother 'long in planning'
The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was assassinated after lengthy preparation, according to officials.
South Korea's spy agency said Kim Jong Nam was poisoned by two female North Korean agents at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.
The 45-year-old told medical workers he had been attacked with chemical spray before he died, Malaysian officials said.
The attackers, who managed to escape in a taxi, remain at large.
Lawmakers in the country said their intelligence service was convinced North Korea was behind the death, a murder believed to be long in the planning.
On Tuesday, Malaysian police revealed that a 46-year-old man had asked for medical assistance at the airport and died on the way to hospital.
A passport under the name Kim Chol was found on him, with South Korean officials convinced he was on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau where he had been living.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.
Kim Jong Nam was once considered to be the likely successor to late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
- Who was Kim Jong Nam?
Once tipped as the likely future leader of North Korea, Kim was the eldest son of former supreme leader Kim Jong-il - in power between 1994 and his death in 2011.
But Kim's prospects of leadership diminished after a failed attempt to sneak into Japan to visit Disneyland in 2001 using a false passport.
Banished from his father's favour, Kim reportedly survived multiple assassination attempts in previous years and subsequently spent a lot of time abroad.
Estranged from his relatives, Kim was known to travel throughout Asia and frequent casinos and five-star hotels.
Kim was the elder sibling of Kim Jong Chol and Kim Jong-un, the latter who assumed leadership of North Korea following the death of his father.