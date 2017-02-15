Kim Jong Nam: Assassination of North Korean leader's half-brother 'long in planning'

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was assassinated after lengthy preparation, according to officials.

South Korea's spy agency said Kim Jong Nam was poisoned by two female North Korean agents at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.

The 45-year-old told medical workers he had been attacked with chemical spray before he died, Malaysian officials said.

The attackers, who managed to escape in a taxi, remain at large.

Lawmakers in the country said their intelligence service was convinced North Korea was behind the death, a murder believed to be long in the planning.

On Tuesday, Malaysian police revealed that a 46-year-old man had asked for medical assistance at the airport and died on the way to hospital.

A passport under the name Kim Chol was found on him, with South Korean officials convinced he was on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau where he had been living.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.

Kim Jong Nam was once considered to be the likely successor to late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.