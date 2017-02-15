Love Actually cast reunites for Comic Relief sequel

Stars from festive romantic comedy Love Actually are reuniting for a spin-off in aid of Comic Relief.

Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Colin Firth have begun filming the 10-minute film which catches up with the characters 14 years after they worked together on the festive film in 2003.

Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon and Marcus Brigstocke will also reprise their roles for the Red Nose Day programme.

Written by the original film's creator Richard Curtis, the short film will air on BBC One's live Red Nose Day 2017 programme on March 24.