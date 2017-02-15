- ITV Report
-
New Test captain Joe Root was changing a nappy when he answered England's call
New England cricket captain Joe Root has told ITV News he was changing his son's nappy when he got the call to fulfill his own childhood dream.
The star batsman, who became a father in January, was attending to Alfie on Sunday afternoon when the phone rang.
He was forced to pause as England director Andrew Strauss asked him to succeed Alastair Cook as leader of the Test team.
Root told ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott the moment helped to underline his newfound responsibilities.
"It was really special actually that when I got the call I was actually changing Alfie so I really did have my hands full by the end of that conversation."
Root said he was thoroughly enjoying the early days of fatherhood and said the captaincy had capped off a "special few months".
"It's been really special being at home and getting to know Alfie and just try to get to grips with being a dad and doing the nappies and all the dirty work as well."
The 26-year-old said his son had brought him motivation to succeed in the role he had craved since he first picked up a bat.
"It's another part of me that wants to make him proud and make my family proud," he said.
Root said he wanted to lead a "tough" winning side but one in which the players could "enjoy playing their cricket" and entertain.
He played down fears his outstanding batting might suffer for his added duties, saying he had always thrived on "more responsibility".
The Yorkshire star said he hoped to emulate his peers in other international sides who had taken their individual games to "the next level".
Root will lead England during home series against South Africa and West Indies before heading to Australia next winter to defend the Ashes.
Cook resigned the captaincy earlier this month after 59 Tests leading his country, an often-successful run which ended in a 4-0 series loss to India and a drawn series in Bangladesh.