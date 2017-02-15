New Test captain Joe Root was changing a nappy when he answered England's call

New England skipper Joe Root proved himself a true all-rounder a month into fatherhood. Credit: ITV News

New England cricket captain Joe Root has told ITV News he was changing his son's nappy when he got the call to fulfill his own childhood dream. The star batsman, who became a father in January, was attending to Alfie on Sunday afternoon when the phone rang. He was forced to pause as England director Andrew Strauss asked him to succeed Alastair Cook as leader of the Test team. Root told ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott the moment helped to underline his newfound responsibilities.

"It was really special actually that when I got the call I was actually changing Alfie so I really did have my hands full by the end of that conversation." Root said he was thoroughly enjoying the early days of fatherhood and said the captaincy had capped off a "special few months". "It's been really special being at home and getting to know Alfie and just try to get to grips with being a dad and doing the nappies and all the dirty work as well." The 26-year-old said his son had brought him motivation to succeed in the role he had craved since he first picked up a bat.

The England skipper said he had no fears his batting would suffer in the new role. Credit: PA