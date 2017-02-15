Oxford blast: Scene of devastation as several remain unaccounted for

Drone footage has captured the extent of the devastation left behind by an explosion following a fire at a block of flats. At least two people were injured while several remain unaccounted for after the blast ripped through the building in Oxford, causing it to collapse.

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage

It is not known what caused the incident in the west of the city on Tuesday afternoon. Oxfordshire County Council said around 40 firefighters joined the rescue operation with the help of urban search and rescue teams from Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Explosion creates huge hole in side of house

A spokesman said: "The emergency services were contacted at 4.45pm following reports of an explosion, a fire and the collapse of a property. "Two people have been treated for minor injuries and one was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. "A small number of people are unaccounted for in this ongoing investigation."

Two people are being treated for injuries following the blast

Thames Valley Police Chief Inspector Marc Tarbit said: "We are continuing to ask members of the public to please avoid the area to allow the emergency services to work at the scene. "I also appreciate incidents of this nature cause disruption to the community so I would like to thank people locally for their patience and understanding while we are working to respond to the incident."