Gay marriage: Church of England to debate LGBT rights

Leading figures in the Church of England are set to debate homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

Peaceful protesters - led by the former bishop of Worcester - have gathered on the steps of Westminster's Church Hall, London, in support of LGBT rights within the Church.

A report by the House of Bishops calls for the Church to adopt a "fresh tone and culture of welcome and support" for gay people - but not to change its opposition to same-sex marriage.

It also suggests both gay and straight men and women training to join the priesthood should face the same questions about their lifestyle - a move which has been likened to a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.

The proposed changes, which will be presented to the General Synod on Wednesday, have been criticised for failing to recognise gay people's "authentic voices" in an open letter signed by 14 retired bishops.