Study warns of possible dementia risk to footballers

CTE can cause dementia and like Alzheimer's, is characterised by a build-up of a certain type of protein in the brain.

Four were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a degenerative disease, while all six had signs of Alzheimer's disease.

The brains of six of the 14 retired players involved in the research underwent post-mortem examinations.

Researchers behind a small study examined the brains of six footballers who developed dementia.

Footballers who repeatedly 'head the ball' could be increasing their chances of developing dementia, according to the findings of a new study.

Professor Huw Morris of UCL Institute of Neurology says the results of the study show more research is urgently needed in the area.

He did caution that the risk for people who enjoy playing football in their spare time is likely to be low.

Professor Morris said: "We do not yet know exactly what causes CTE in footballers or how significant the risk is.

"Major head injuries in football are more commonly caused by player collisions rather than heading the ball.

"The average footballer heads the ball thousands of times throughout their career, but this seldom causes noticeable neurological symptoms."

He added: "Of course, any kind of physical activity will be associated with health risks and benefits and it is well-established that playing sports can significantly improve physical and mental health."

Professor Huw Morris also said that he thinks the risk to those who play recreational football is "extremely low".

The ex-players involved in the study all began playing football and heading the ball when they were children or teenagers and continued for an average of 26 years.

The scientists acknowledged the size of the study was small, and appealed to people to remain open-minded when it comes to presenting themselves for research.

Lead author of the UCL Queen Square Brain Bank study, Helen Ling, said the research is important, but added more is needed for definitive results.

She said: "Previous studies have shown that the risk of Alzheimer's disease is increased in people with previous head injuries.

"On the other hand, the risk of dementia is also increased with age and we don't know if these footballers would have developed Alzheimer's disease anyway if they hadn't played football.

She added that the most pressing research question is to find out if dementia is more common in footballers than in the normal population.