Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died 'of natural causes' Credit: PA

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died "of natural causes - a perforated ulcer" and "did not have a brain tumour", her sister said today. The former It Girl was found dead aged 45 at her London home on Wednesday. In November, Ms Palmer-Tomkinson said she was being treated for a non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland, which is located at the base of the brain.

Ms Palmer-Tomkinson pictured with Prince Charles Credit: PA

She also said she was suffering from an auto-immune disease. But today her sister wrote: "I've been so touched by the warm response to Tara's death. Thank you from the whole family. But I'd like to clarify a couple of points. "Today the coroner's report states that Tara died of natural causes - a perforated ulcer. She did not have a brain tumour." The author added that "contrary to some reports, Tara was not the goddaughter of HRH the Prince of Wales".

The scene outside Ms Palmer-Tomkinson's home after her death Credit: PA

She wrote: "Tara's good friends & family know that she was in high spirits in her last days. She had plans, trips & had written a moving new song." She finished her stream of statements by adding: "Lastly there will be a fuller statement from the PT family later today. Thank you again." After finding out about the growth in her pituitary gland Ms Palmer-Tomkinson later spoke about also suffering with an auto-immune disease that caused tiredness, joint pain and acute anaemia.

Ms Palmer-Tomkinson was found dead at her London home Credit: PA