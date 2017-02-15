Theresa May visits Copeland ahead of by-election

The Prime Minister has travelled to Bootle, Cumbria, ahead of next week's Copeland by-election.

Mrs May met pupils at Captain Shaw's Primary School on her short visit to the village.

She was also scheduled to meet Conservative candidate Trudy Harrison.

The by-election on February 23 follows the resignation of Labour MP Jamie Reed.

Mr Reed stood down from the Labour Party in December after taking up a role at Sellafield nuclear plant.

Copeland has remained a Labour stronghold for almost 80 years and is seen as a key test of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Some 62% in the town voted to leave the European Union.