- ITV Report
Trump 'happy' with one or two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Donald Trump has said he will be "happy" with a one-state or two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict - an apparent break from longstanding US foreign policy.
Asked about the issue at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, the US president said: "I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."
The idea of creating a Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel has been a bedrock of US foreign policy for years.
Mr Trump's comments confirmed an earlier remark from White House officials saying the US was considering more than one option for peace.
Mr Trump did, however, urge Mr Netanyahu to curb settlement activity in the region, saying: "I'd like to see you pull back on settlements for a little bit."
Mr Netanyahu insisted Jewish settlements are "not the core of the conflict" and made no commitment to reduce settlement building.
The president said any peace deal would require compromise from both sides.
"The United States will encourage a peace and really a great peace deal," said Mr Trump.
"We will be working on it very, very diligently. But it is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement."
Mr Netanyahu is making his first trip to Washington since Mr Trump became president.
The two leaders were to discuss peace efforts as well as Iran and Mr Trump's campaign pledge to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Relocating the embassy would signal American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move that would infuriate Palestinians. They claim the eastern sector of the city, captured by Israel in the 1967 war, as their capital.
Mr Trump said on Wednesday he would like to see the embassy moved but that he is studying the issue closely.