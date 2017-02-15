Trump 'happy' with one or two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Donald Trump has said he will be "happy" with a one-state or two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict - an apparent break from longstanding US foreign policy.

Asked about the issue at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, the US president said: "I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."

The idea of creating a Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel has been a bedrock of US foreign policy for years.

Mr Trump's comments confirmed an earlier remark from White House officials saying the US was considering more than one option for peace.

Mr Trump did, however, urge Mr Netanyahu to curb settlement activity in the region, saying: "I'd like to see you pull back on settlements for a little bit."

Mr Netanyahu insisted Jewish settlements are "not the core of the conflict" and made no commitment to reduce settlement building.

The president said any peace deal would require compromise from both sides.