Woman arrested for driving wrong way down dual carriageway

Motorists were sent swerving into the hard shoulder when a woman drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway on Tuesday.

A 58-year-old woman was arrested after the incident in which a Nissan Micra was driven the wrong way down the A30 in Cornwall.

Dashcam footage shows a driver narrowly missing the red Nissan Micra as it careers in the opposite direction.

"I was driving a VW minibus. Obviously I was horrified at first, but was very lucky I met [the car] by a wide part of the road where there was a lay-by," said eyewitness Jimmers Thomas.

Another driver who filmed part of the incident, Jason Griffiths, said: "I'm very surprised no one was hurt as there were several near misses, we did see one person swerve to avoid and spin out - I was almost certain we were about to see something very bad unfold in front of our eyes."

The driver has been bailed while further enquiries take place concerning the dangerous driving offence.