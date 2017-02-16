A cloudy and murky start turning brighter later

Today

A cloudy and murky start this morning but it should brighten up for many during the day, especially in the south. Tending to stay cloudier in north-west Scotland with spells of heavy rain. Cloud thickening during the afternoon for Northern Ireland, the rest of Scotland and northern England with rain arriving later. A mild feel for all with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 Fahrenheit).

Tonight

Cloudy with patchy rain across Northern Ireland andnorthern England. Dry and mild elsewhere, with some fog and low cloud likely.In Scotland a patchy frost is possible.

Friday

A damp, cloudy start in the north-west though dry elsewhere. After any fog clears there will be some sunny spells. Fog is likely to reform in the south.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Windy and wet across the north-west on Saturday. Mainly dry with sunshine elsewhere. Drier on Sunday and Monday, with just patchy rain in the west. Remaining very mild.