Blue singer Lee Ryan lands new role in Eastenders

Former boyband Blue singer Lee Ryan is to join the cast of EastEnders as Albert Square's latest bad boy.

The musician, who had hits including All Rise and One Love, will "ruffle feathers and break hearts" as new character 'Woody' Woodward when he arrives in Walford in the spring.

The 33-year-old said he was "excited" about his short stint in the BBC soap, adding: "Woody is the best role I could have wished to play".

He added: "He's a brilliant character and it's clear he's been leading a full and colourful life.

"I can't wait for people to see what he's like for themselves. Everyone at EastEnders has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I'm sure we're going to have a lot of fun."

The soap's executive producer Sean O'Connor said Lee is a "perfect casting" for the show and he is "delighted" to welcome him to Walford.

Describing Lee's character Mr O'Connor said: "Woody is a man who has worked hard and played hard in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots.

"Lee is a perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straight away we wanted him for the role."