Boy, 2, shot dead in triple shooting on Facebook Live

A two-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man have been shot dead in a video streamed live on Facebook.

The distressing footage was taken from inside a car driven by a 20-year-old woman - who was wounded in the shooting - in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports suggest the woman was pregnant.

The man and toddler, identified as Lavontay White, were also in the car and were seen playfully listening to music moments before the shooting.

At least a dozen shots can be heard as someone screams out.