Boy, 4, 'scarred for life' after dog bites him in face

A four-year-old boy was left "scarred for life" and may have trouble with his speech after a dog bit him in the face.

Police said the owner of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier walked off after the attack without offering any help to the boy or providing his contact details.

The boy was out with his family when the incident happened on a footpath near Tilehurst Place in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent at about 12.30pm on Sunday.