- ITV Report
Boy, 4, 'scarred for life' after dog bites him in face
A four-year-old boy was left "scarred for life" and may have trouble with his speech after a dog bit him in the face.
Police said the owner of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier walked off after the attack without offering any help to the boy or providing his contact details.
The boy was out with his family when the incident happened on a footpath near Tilehurst Place in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent at about 12.30pm on Sunday.
Sgt Andrew Bryan, of Staffordshire Police, said: "We are keen to trace the dog and its owner as soon as possible.
"The little boy was bitten in the face and sustained serious injuries which needed plastic surgery. He will probably be scarred for life and his speech may be affected.
"The fact the owner walked off without offering to help the boy and his mother is staggering. We need to find this dog quickly so we can prevent it biting other innocent people."