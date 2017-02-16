British tourists in hospital after speedboat accident off Norway coast

A number of Britons have been taken to hospital after a speedboat accident off the coast of Norway.

Almost two dozen people, most thought be British tourists, were injured when the rib hit a water fountain near the town of Harstad, according to local media.

Another boat following behind is understood to have been caught up in the accident, with people aboard both boats thrown into the sea.

Two people are thought to have been seriously injured, but none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police said 24 people, including three crew, were on board the two boats, 22 of whom have been taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at around 3pm local time (2pm GMT).