Clattenburg to quit Premier League for Saudi Arabia

Leading Premier League official Mark Clattenburg is set to quit his role in order to take a job offer in Saudi Arabia, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has announced.

Clattenburg has refereed the Champions League and European Championship rival during his career, but is now set for the Middle East.

The 41-year-old has previously stated he would consider a move to the Chinese Super League.

It is thought Clattenburg will leave England before the next round of Premier League fixtures beginning on 25 February.