Cloudy but far from cold

It will be mostly frost free tonight with some rain through England and Wales gradually easing.

Misty low cloud and hill fog will mean a slow, grey start for some tomorrow morning.

There will be some brighter sky across the far north-east first thing but many of us will be disappointingly cloudy as the week draws to a close.

Showery outbreaks into Cornwall and west Wales later and here it'll be breezy. Calmer and drier for the rest of us.

Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy has the forecast:

