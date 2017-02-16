- ITV Report
-
Cloudy but far from cold
It will be mostly frost free tonight with some rain through England and Wales gradually easing.
Misty low cloud and hill fog will mean a slow, grey start for some tomorrow morning.
There will be some brighter sky across the far north-east first thing but many of us will be disappointingly cloudy as the week draws to a close.
Showery outbreaks into Cornwall and west Wales later and here it'll be breezy. Calmer and drier for the rest of us.
Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy has the forecast: