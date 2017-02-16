Coronation Street's child grooming plot caused 'heated debate' among writers

Coronation Street's current child grooming plot line was the cause of "heated debate" and "many discussions" between writers who felt torn over whether the story should be written at all, it has been revealed.

According to writer Jan McVerry the controversial story - which sees teenager Bethany Platt become involved with the much older Nathan Curtis - even caused some of the other writers to ask themselves "should we be going into this darker territory?"

McVerry told The Daily Star: "I think it's an important story to tell for young people, particularly those who may be lacking in self-confidence.

"My own children are teenagers but others with very young children have asked 'Should we be going into this darker territory?"'

A spokeswoman for the ITV soap said the show worked very closely with the NSPCC and Greater Manchester Police to get the story right.