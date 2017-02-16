Trump's fiery and mad media performance was actually sad

Donald Trump took repeated swipes at reporters and the media during the extraordinary news conference. Credit: AP

There have been hundreds of press conferences in the East Room of the White House. But none like that. This was a mad, combative, alarming, bizarre, wild, and unique performance, even by Donald Trump's standards.

How to even judge it? I would guess his core supporters loved it. His most bitter critics were thrilled too, feeling it hints that this presidency might actually be doomed. But to my mind, it was actually sad.

Donald Trump's performance in the White House's East Room left some political analysts dumbfounded. Credit: AP